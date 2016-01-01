Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Belleville Office340 E Lincoln St Ste 400, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 233-6044
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1811932148
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- U Ca Irvine
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.