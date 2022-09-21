Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lee, MD
Dr. James Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University/Nirschl Orthopaedic Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Orange Orthopedics81 Northfield Ave Ste 304, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 672-2214
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Aurora)3965 75th St Ste 101, Aurora, IL 60504
Allergy Asthma and Sinus Centers (Bolingbrook)542 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Lee Sr., and Dr. Lee Jr., they are the best. When I run into people that had the same surgery, we talk and laugh, about how they make us feel like family, when we go into their office. The women and men that work there,, know their job are excellent at what they do.They are the best and I refer everyone that I know to them.
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952509820
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University/Nirschl Orthopaedic Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.