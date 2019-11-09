Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehmann Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD
Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Lehmann Jr works at
Dr. Lehmann Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Focal Point Vision Correction4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wish I could give Dr. Lehman 10 Stars! I began to have problem driving because of light flaring because of cataracts. Pretty quickly I could only read very large print. Dr. Lehman diagnosed and encouraged immediate correction. He removed my natural lenses and replaced them with plastic lenses. I went from having to wear glasses/contacts since elementary school to having 20-10 vision--for life. These plastic lenses will not change as I get older. Another eye surgeon I visited performs cataract surgery using another common procedure: remove the cataract, reshape the natural lenses to 20/20. But in this procedure, the patient's eyes will flatten as they age-requiring glasses again. This other surgeon encouraged me to wait out the (increasingly dangerous and lost vision) eyesight situation, until my eyes were just unusable. However, Dr. Lehman said there is no reason to wait at all (because implants won't age). The surgery was smooth--I had perfect vision at 8 am the next morning! YAY
About Dr. James Lehmann Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861432114
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehmann Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehmann Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehmann Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehmann Jr has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehmann Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehmann Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehmann Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehmann Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehmann Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.