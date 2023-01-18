Overview

Dr. James Leiber, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leiber works at Regenexx Tampa Bay in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.