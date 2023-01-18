Dr. James Leiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Leiber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Leiber, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leiber works at
Locations
-
1
Regenexx Tampa Bay2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (727) 591-2781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regenexx Tampa Bay100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (941) 231-2679Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Regenexx Tampa Bay8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Directions (813) 861-2293Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (727) 591-2782Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leiber?
This is my second procedure for a separate issue. He takes him time with you to explain his exam findings and treatment options.
About Dr. James Leiber, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437369477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- David Grant USAF Hosp
- David Grant Med Ctr
- Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leiber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leiber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiber works at
Dr. Leiber speaks Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.