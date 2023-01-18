See All Other Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. James Leiber, DO

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Leiber, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Leiber works at Regenexx Tampa Bay in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    2401 University Pkwy Ste 104, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2781
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    100 2nd Ave S Ste 904S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 231-2679
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Regenexx Tampa Bay
    8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 861-2293
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Regenexx at New Regeneration Orthopedics of Florida
    1412 Trovillion Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 591-2782
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2023
    This is my second procedure for a separate issue. He takes him time with you to explain his exam findings and treatment options.
    John B. — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. James Leiber, DO

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437369477
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • David Grant USAF Hosp
    • David Grant Med Ctr
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Osteo Med
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Dr. James Leiber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leiber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
