Overview of Dr. James Leiphart, MD

Dr. James Leiphart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Leiphart works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Falls Church, VA and Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.