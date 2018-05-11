Dr. James Leiphart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiphart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Leiphart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Leiphart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
Alexandria Fairfax Neurology PC1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (571) 472-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Department of Neurosciences3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-4100
Inova Orthopedics - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 472-4100
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Dr. Leiphart performed a discectomy on my L5-S1. After a year of pain, I'm a week out from the surgery and pain free.
About Dr. James Leiphart, MD
- English
- 1902874985
- Yale University School of Medicine
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Neurosurgery
