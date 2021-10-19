Dr. James Leipzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leipzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Leipzig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Leipzig, MD
Dr. James Leipzig, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery|The Hospital For Special Surgery|The Hospital For Special Surgery
Dr. Leipzig works at
Dr. Leipzig's Office Locations
The Spine Center2726 Electric Rd Ste 203, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 642-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon with amazing bedside manner, really cares about his patients and their outcomes. A true physician and great person. Friendly and knowledgeable staff.
About Dr. James Leipzig, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366486714
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital for Special Surgery|The Hospital For Special Surgery|The Hospital For Special Surgery
- University Of California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leipzig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leipzig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leipzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leipzig works at
Dr. Leipzig speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Leipzig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leipzig.
