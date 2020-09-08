Overview

Dr. James Leithead III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Leithead III works at Dr. James 'Buddy' Leithead III, MD in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.