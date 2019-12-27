Dr. James Lemire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lemire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lemire, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Lemire works at
Locations
-
1
Lemire Clinic9401 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 291-9459Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemire?
Dr. Lemire is attentive and compassionate. He gives you his ear and really listens to me when I speak and asks questions if necessary. The office refers me to other specialist if necessary. His staff is caring. The office is clean and welcoming. I can usually get all my meds right there in the form of vitamins and supplements. They are top of the line. I have been a patient since 2003 until present. I dont have to wait long to be seeing on my appts. I cannot see myself seeing anyone else because they all know me and I feel comfortable.
About Dr. James Lemire, MD
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1972580397
Education & Certifications
- GRAMEC
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemire works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.