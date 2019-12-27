Overview

Dr. James Lemire, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Lemire works at Lemire Clinic, Ocala, FL in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.