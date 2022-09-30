See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. James Lengemann, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (61)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lengemann, MD

Dr. James Lengemann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Lengemann works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lengemann's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 30, 2022
    Prompt, courteous, informative and very cordial during visit.
    Ron Cuchna — Sep 30, 2022
    About Dr. James Lengemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447247572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lengemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lengemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lengemann works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lengemann’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lengemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lengemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lengemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lengemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

