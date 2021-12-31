Dr. James Lenhard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenhard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lenhard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lenhard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 661-3070
Christiana Care Endocrinology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 3201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 661-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Dr. Lenard has been my endocrinologist for 25 years and if I could give him 10 stars, I would. I have been a Type 1 Diabetic for 50 years and I trust him with my care completely.
About Dr. James Lenhard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lenhard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenhard has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenhard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenhard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenhard.
