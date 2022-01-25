Overview of Dr. James Lennon, DO

Dr. James Lennon, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Lennon works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.