Overview of Dr. James Leonard, DO

Dr. James Leonard, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mile Bluff Medical Center, Sauk Prairie Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at UW Health Research Park Clinic in Madison, WI with other offices in Mauston, WI and Prairie du Sac, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.