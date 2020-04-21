Dr. Levey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Levey, MD
Overview of Dr. James Levey, MD
Dr. James Levey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Levey works at
Dr. Levey's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levey?
I have been with him for almost 3 years and he has always been very professional. He helped me get the proper birth control for me and now he is carrying my desired pregnancy. He is very honest and treats his paciences with patience and education. In my personal opinion, he and his team are very excellent.
About Dr. James Levey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1316936669
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levey works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.