Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewandowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM
Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Fillmore County Hospital.
Dr. Lewandowski works at
Dr. Lewandowski's Office Locations
-
1
Mid Nebraska Foot Clinic820 W Division St, Grand Island, NE 68801 Directions (308) 381-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Fillmore County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewandowski?
I'm probably a typical Male, I don't go to the doctor unless I absolutely have to, and then I don't ask enough questions. That being said I can now convey my experience that I received with Dr. Lewandowski. His evaluation of my problems was thorough and did a great job of explaining what was wrong and how he was going to remedy the problem.(I was givin enough information to satisfy the questions of my wife!) The insoles that were made for my very flat feet work great and I am recovering well
About Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245210822
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewandowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewandowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewandowski works at
Dr. Lewandowski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewandowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.