Overview of Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM

Dr. James Lewandowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Fillmore County Hospital.



Dr. Lewandowski works at Mid Nebraska Foot Clinic in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.