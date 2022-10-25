Dr. James Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lewis, MD
Dr. James Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
James S. Lewis, MD8380 Old York Rd Ste 110, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 886-9090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Eye Institute1200 W Godfrey Ave Ste 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 276-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to Dr Marcus Devlin (Spring House Eye Associates) for recommending that I visit Dr James Lewis in Elkins Park. Due to cataracts, my eye sight was gradually declining every year. On my first visit Dr Lewis and Dr McManamon clearly and thoroughly explained the corrective options available for my condition. After researching the options I decided that I wanted to see as good possible. Dr Lewis personally helped me acquire the Symfony intraocular lenses that are now implanted in my eyes. The result was, no more glasses and amazing overall eye sight improvement. While it is a serious personnel commitment to go through the entire process, in the end, it was a life changing experience. It has made a significant improvement in my quality of life. Anyone considering cataract surgery, why not go with the best - James S. Lewis, MD Highly Recommended.
About Dr. James Lewis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225092315
Education & Certifications
- Flinders Med Ctr
- Duke Eye Ctr|Duke Eye Ctr|Duke University Eye Center|Duke University Eye Center
- St Marys Hosp|St Marys Hosp|St Marys Medical Center|St Marys Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.