Overview of Dr. James Lewis, MD

Dr. James Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Eye Institute Of Pennsylvania in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.