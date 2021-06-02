Dr. James Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Li, MD
Dr. James Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
- 1 612 N Washington Ave Ste 200, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-9263
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Reeves County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Dr. Li is knowledgeable and explains very well about the procedure you will have. He answered my questions with great patience and easy to understand answers. I have had three separate procedures with him and all have turned out great. I will only return to him as long as he is available here. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. James Li, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932184629
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.