Overview of Dr. James Libby, MD

Dr. James Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Libby works at Surgical Center For Urology in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.