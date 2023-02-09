See All Urologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. James Libby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Libby, MD

Urology
4.4 (121)
Map Pin Small Stockbridge, GA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Libby, MD

Dr. James Libby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Libby works at Surgical Center For Urology in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Blue Ridge, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD
Dr. Scott Shelfo, MD
4.5 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
Dr. Farhang Rabbani, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Libby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Center for Urology
    290 Country Club Dr Ste 240, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 748-3188
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Office
    4799 Blue Ridge Dr Ste 107, Blue Ridge, GA 30513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 474-5281
  3. 3
    Northside Office
    1100 Lake Hearn Dr Ste 320, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 474-5281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Hesitancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Libby?

    Feb 09, 2023
    Had good report from Dr. Libby so I'm encouraged.
    Ross Ulmer — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Libby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Libby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Libby to family and friends

    Dr. Libby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Libby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Libby, MD.

    About Dr. James Libby, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326146507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Libby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libby has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Libby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.