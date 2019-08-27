Overview

Dr. James Libecco, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Firelands Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Libecco works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH, Mayfield Heights, OH and Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.