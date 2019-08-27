Dr. James Libecco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libecco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Libecco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Libecco, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Libecco works at
Locations
Akron3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-0555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 266-5500
Mayfield Heights (landerbrook)5915 Landerbrook Dr Ste 120, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-3806
Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists1560 Corporate Woods Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (866) 337-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Libecco for several years. He is excellent at his work, compassionate, personable and kind. He never pushes his patients to return for additional cosmetic treatment (e.g., microdermabrasion, laser, etc.) but rather wants his patients to feel comfortable in proceeding at their own pace. Dr. Libecco is the very best of dermatologists ... and his vibrant personality makes visits fun!
About Dr. James Libecco, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1215991393
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libecco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libecco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libecco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libecco has seen patients for Seborrheic Keratosis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libecco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Libecco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libecco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libecco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libecco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.