Dr. Lilja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lilja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Lilja, MD
Dr. James Lilja, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Lilja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lilja's Office Locations
-
1
James F Lilja555 Knowles Dr Ste 203, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 377-9180
-
2
Bay Area Gynecology Oncology455 Oconnor Dr Ste 370, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 827-4274Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lilja?
Dr. Lilja is direct and to the point with professional bed side mannerisms. My option was explained clearly and my operation was easier than expected. 5 stars
About Dr. James Lilja, MD
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1225081441
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University of Pittsburg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilja works at
Dr. Lilja has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lilja speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.