Overview of Dr. James Lilja, MD

Dr. James Lilja, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Pittsburg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Good Samaritan Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Lilja works at Blossom Ridge Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.