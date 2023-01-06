Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lin works at
Reproductive Fertility Center723 S Garfield Ave Ste 203, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 588-2885
RFC-Corona400 E Rincon St Ste 108, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 272-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shady Canyon Medical Group16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 901, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-8600
Reproductive Fertility Center1600 Sand Cyn Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-8600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Life takes you down many paths, the toughest of which is growing your family. For my wife and I, this was a road we were so excited to travel down when the time was right. Married since 2014, and after many years of “trying” every trick in the book or off the books, we finally decided to pursue medical intervention to help us start our family in 2020. After initial meetings and testing that has to be done to understand what was going on and what we needed to do, we were led to the very scary and emotional path of IVF. RFC gave us a great service and our concerns were always acknowledged. Their team handled everything with professionalism and put our needs on the forefront. We attempted two cycles, the first was unsuccessful, though as I write this review, I have to thank the people at RFC for changing our lives. I am now a father to two beautiful children. Thank you Dr. Lin, Paula, Rachel and the many other kind hearts that helped us down this new path of life.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083768832
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
