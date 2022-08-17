Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
University of Kansas Hospital10720 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 574-7675
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 310787 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good doctor but… lacks even the most basic bedside manner / skills.
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316900178
- USC
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth U, School Of Medicine
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.