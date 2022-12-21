Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD
Dr. James Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc.220 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 648-7200
Monterey Spine Monterey Joint12 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste A, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
explained everything and took a conservative plan to treat.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship, Baylor College of Medicine, Dept. of Plastic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery Residency, Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.