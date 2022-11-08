Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Institute558 Saint Charles Dr Ste 110, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 557-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Medicare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr Lin treats you like a person and listens to you . This is a great and rare quality to see these days in a doctor.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821009580
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Rush University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.