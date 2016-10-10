Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD
Dr. James Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Townsend, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Port Townsend Offive2029 E SIMS WAY, Port Townsend, WA 98368 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
i have seen and been treated by dr. lin and his fantastic group of technologists for 3+ years….recently had cataract surgery and am progressing well….am scheduling other eye soon…..5 stars,,,,
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Hospital Lsu
- Ochsner Hospital Lsu University
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
