Dr. James Lin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD

Dr. James Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Townsend, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Lin works at Island Eye Care in Port Townsend, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Port Townsend Offive
    2029 E SIMS WAY, Port Townsend, WA 98368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Glaucoma
Stye
Visual Field Defects

Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Blepharoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 10, 2016
    i have seen and been treated by dr. lin and his fantastic group of technologists for 3+ years….recently had cataract surgery and am progressing well….am scheduling other eye soon…..5 stars,,,,
    john in Port Townsend, WA — Oct 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Lin, MD
    About Dr. James Lin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Minnan
    • Male
    • 1821085846
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Hospital Lsu
    • Ochsner Hospital Lsu University
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Glaucoma, Stye and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

