Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD

Dr. James Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Townsend, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Lin works at Island Eye Care in Port Townsend, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.