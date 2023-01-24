Overview of Dr. James Lin, MD

Dr. James Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Lin works at Neugenesis Plastic Surgery in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.