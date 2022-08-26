Dr. James Linder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Linder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Linder, MD
Dr. James Linder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennesse Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.
Dr. Linder's Office Locations
The Hughes Eye Center112 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1994
James S Linder MD6258 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 680-1990
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Understanding, respectful and did just what I ask for in the surgery. Made me feel confident in him right from the get go. He even personally called me after surgery to check on me. I would recommend Dr. Linder with confidence and without reservation.
About Dr. James Linder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Medical College of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospital
- University Of Tennesse Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Linder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linder has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.