Dr. James Linder, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Linder, MD

Dr. James Linder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennesse Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.

Dr. Linder works at Hughes Eye Center in Jackson, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linder's Office Locations

  1
    The Hughes Eye Center
    112 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 664-1994
  2
    James S Linder MD
    6258 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 680-1990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital

Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Great doctor. Understanding, respectful and did just what I ask for in the surgery. Made me feel confident in him right from the get go. He even personally called me after surgery to check on me. I would recommend Dr. Linder with confidence and without reservation.
    Judie Young — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. James Linder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578640660
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennesse Health Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Linder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linder has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Linder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

