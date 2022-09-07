Overview of Dr. James Lindner, MD

Dr. James Lindner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GREEN MOUNTAIN INSTITUTE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND HOLISTIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lindner works at Bloomington Office in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.