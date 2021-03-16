Dr. James Lingeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lingeman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lingeman, MD
Dr. James Lingeman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Lingeman works at
Dr. Lingeman's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Clinic -critical Care LLC1801 Senate Blvd Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-3700
-
2
Iu Health Physicians Urology (illinois Street)11725 Illinois St Ste 558, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lingeman?
Dr Lingeman is one of the most competent physicians I have ever met. He is an intellectual who does research and at the same time provides excellent care. His staff is very professional and on the ball.
About Dr. James Lingeman, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1316947096
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingeman works at
Dr. Lingeman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.