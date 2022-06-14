Overview of Dr. James Link, MD

Dr. James Link, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with St Johns Mercy Med Center



Dr. Link works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.