Dr. James Lisak, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lisak, MD
Dr. James Lisak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lisak's Office Locations
James C Lisak, MD360 Faunce Corner Rd Unit 3, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would be remiss if I did not also include Nancy in my appreciation of Dr Lisak. She has always been kind and gracious. She is an asset in his office.
About Dr. James Lisak, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisak accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisak has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.