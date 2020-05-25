Overview of Dr. James Lisak, MD

Dr. James Lisak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lisak works at JAMES C LISAK, MD in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.