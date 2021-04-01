Overview

Dr. James Lisi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Lisi works at Cleveland Clinic Chestnut Commons Fhc and Asc in Elyria, OH with other offices in Avon, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.