Overview

Dr. James Litynski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Litynski works at Albany Medical Center in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.