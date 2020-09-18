Dr. James Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville.
Locations
Invision Diagnostics LLC11220 Elm Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 321-2741
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Pineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is just the best. I was not happy when another cardio brushed me off for not fitting the typical "boxes" of a young(-ish) female cardio patient. I was still having issues so I went to Dr. Liu. He was so thorough, so patient, listens carefully, and his staff is so friendly and helpful! It turns out I have a moderate mitral valve regurgitation that needs to be monitored. I am so glad I switched, because Dr. Liu takes a careful, practical approach, and doesn't brush off your concerns.
About Dr. James Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720020977
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
