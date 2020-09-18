Overview

Dr. James Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville.



Dr. Lin works at South Charlotte Cardiology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.