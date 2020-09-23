Overview of Dr. James Liu, MD

Dr. James Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.