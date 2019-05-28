Dr. James Livesay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livesay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Livesay, MD
Overview of Dr. James Livesay, MD
Dr. James Livesay, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Livesay's Office Locations
Texas Heart Medical Group Surgeons1101 Bates Ave Ste P514, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-4900
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with an Ascending Aorta Aneurysm by my cardiologist and referred to Dr. Livesay. He had previously operated on me to replace an Aortic Valve. He was able to quickly schedule me for the necessary operation and did an excellent job on the repair of the aneurysm. I would highly recommend him for cardiac related surgery.
About Dr. James Livesay, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1285721738
Education & Certifications
- M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|University Of California Los Angeles
- Tex Heart Institute
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
