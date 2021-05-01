Dr. James Livingston, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Livingston, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Livingston, DPM
Dr. James Livingston, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Kendall Regional Medical Center
Dr. Livingston's Office Locations
Ankle and Foot Centers Of Georgia555 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 226-2742
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After several unproductive visits to different doctors I decided to try one more time .. Dr. Livingston explained my foot problems caused by advanced arthritis. He explained why I needed orthotics and understood why always discarded custom ones (like standing on golf balls) He offered a soft,comfortable ones which are working to stabilize my foot and relieve my pain greatly. NOTE THIS PRACTICE IS NOW LOCATED IN CUMMING!
About Dr. James Livingston, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1801907696
Education & Certifications
- Kendall Regional Medical Center
