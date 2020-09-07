Dr. James Lizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lizer, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lizer, MD
Dr. James Lizer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Lizer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lizer's Office Locations
-
1
Blue Ridge Counseling Center Plc.335 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Optima Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lizer?
I have been seeing Dr. Lizer for several years. He was very helpful in getting me on the meds that allowed me to function at my very best. He respected when I had any med reactions. I kept my follow ups and after a period of being stable he changed me to yearly visits and filled my meds for a full year. Interestingly, his reviews are either 4-5 stars or 1 star, but when I read several of the 1 star reviews, it sounds like they cancelled their follow up appts. Psychiatrists are particularly on the hook if they aren't seeing patients regularly and then if the pt hurts themself or others. I can understand his not wanting to be their prescriber if they are cancelling follow ups. Just my humble opinion.
About Dr. James Lizer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154333805
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lizer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lizer works at
Dr. Lizer has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lizer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.