Dr. James Lock, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lock, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-7313Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Lock, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- U MN
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
