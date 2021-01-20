Dr. James Loftin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loftin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Loftin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Loftin, MD
Dr. James Loftin, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Loftin's Office Locations
Peter Ramzy MD Pllc4333 N Josey Ln Ste 207, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-2971
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loftin?
I was one of Dr. Loftin’s patients almost 30 years ago. He is excellent at going to bat for his patients. He fought to get me a bipap machine and because of that he’s prolonged my life by decades. He listens and cares.
About Dr. James Loftin, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1194793612
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School, McGraw Center
- McGaw Medical Center Of Northwestern Uni
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loftin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loftin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loftin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loftin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loftin.
