Overview

Dr. James Logan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marshall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Logan works at Texas Oncology in Marshall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.