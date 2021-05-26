Dr. Logothetis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Logothetis, MD
Overview of Dr. James Logothetis, MD
Dr. James Logothetis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Logothetis' Office Locations
Cranbury Heart & Lung Associates P.A.283 APPLEGARTH RD, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-1046
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very caring and knowledgeable physician. Explains everything to you in detail. Always looking to give you the best options for your health and well being. Like speaking with a friend. He also has a wonderful and caring staff.
About Dr. James Logothetis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740279124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logothetis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logothetis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logothetis has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logothetis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Logothetis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logothetis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logothetis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logothetis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.