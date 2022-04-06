Dr. James Lohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lohan, MD
Dr. James Lohan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Gina R Busch MD9 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Just had a Hemorrhoidectemy this morning 4/5/22 Just wanted to say I have very few Amazing Doctors that have the best team and just loves their job and cares for their patients and he's easily up there with them with my favorites!! Absolutely 100% recommend!! THANX TO THE WHOLE DR. JAMES LOHAN TEAM
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Charleston Area Med Center
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Lohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.