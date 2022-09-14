Dr. James Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lombardo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lombardo, MD
Dr. James Lombardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations
-
1
Lombardo Ophthalmology of Bay Ridge PC7801 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 836-6661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
I been going to Dr. James Lombardo for over 20 years in the automotive trade always getting metal and other irritants in my eyes . Staff is professional& efficient. Doctor Lombardo is second to none always painless . My vision is still perfect thanks to the Doc!
About Dr. James Lombardo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1538153366
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.