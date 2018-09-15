Dr. James Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Long, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Northbay Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
NorthBay Health Cancer Center - Medical Oncology1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Long is very caring and is always willing to go over your CT pictures with you personally. He is one of the few doctors willing to call and provide information. So dedicated. Been trying to get him to take a vacation but he is too dedicated to his patients. His staff call him Prince Charming which is spot on.
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Long using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
