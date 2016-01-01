Overview of Dr. James Longhi, DO

Dr. James Longhi, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Longhi works at Excela Health General Surgery in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA and North Huntingdon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.