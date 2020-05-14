Dr. Longo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Longo, MD
Dr. James Longo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Chenango Memorial Hospital, Claxton-hepburn Medical Center, Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Claxton-hepburn Medical Center
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
5/13/2020 I have been in the healthcare field since 1991, and after meeting this great doctor, I can say he comes highly recommended. He was a great listener. He does not see age as an issue. He has gone over and beyond taking care of my 92-year-old father-in-law. Whatever the result may be, he went the extra mile and truly cared. He called up directly many times to discuss the issues. You will not go wrong with this doctor. Thank you for your kindness and patience.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1730153453
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
