Dr. James Lonquist, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lonquist, MD

Dr. James Lonquist, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Lonquist works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lonquist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Consultants
    1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 484-6500
  2. 2
    Nidal Morrar MD LLC
    1604 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 955-1030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I had failed a recent stress test recommended by another doctor at Baptist. after an immediate catheterization then review by 3 cardiologists, Dr. Lonquest was the surgeon a very reputable person at Baptist recommended for me. Had surgery on a Friday morning and was released Monday. He's the best in the area.
    Jeff F — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Lonquist, MD
    About Dr. James Lonquist, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881694446
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    • U Tex
    Internship
    • U Tex
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lonquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lonquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lonquist has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonquist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

