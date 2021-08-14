Overview of Dr. James Lonquist, MD

Dr. James Lonquist, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Lonquist works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Partial Lung Collapse and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.