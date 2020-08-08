Dr. James Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lord, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lord, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Haven't seen him for a few years as I've moved away, but he's a top GI for Crohn's Disease. I've never seen anyone better, before or after. He can be a little rigid in his treatment plan, but he's a walking encyclopedia of Crohn's Disease research and everything he pushes for is firmly rooted in the research and the data. He has a sly sense of humor too, which may not be obvious until you've seen him a few times.
About Dr. James Lord, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780799759
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- University of Washington
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
