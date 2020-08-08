Overview

Dr. James Lord, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Lord works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.