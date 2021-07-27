Dr. James Loveless, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loveless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Loveless, MD
Overview
Dr. James Loveless, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dermatology Associates PSC2811 Klempner Way, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 896-6355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loveless was very professional & thorough. He spent the time he needed to take care of my skin issues. I personally would recommend him to anyone that is in need of a good dermatologist. His nurses & staff were very friendly & welcoming. Great impression for my first visit
About Dr. James Loveless, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loveless has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loveless accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loveless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loveless has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loveless on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Loveless. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loveless.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loveless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loveless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.