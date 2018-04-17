Dr. James Lovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lovell, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lovell, MD
Dr. James Lovell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Lovell works at
Dr. Lovell's Office Locations
-
1
James L. Lovell M.d. P.A.4499 Medical Dr Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lovell?
Dr. Lovell is truly kind and caring. He takes his time explaining and answering questions during office visits. His office staff keeps things running efficiently.
About Dr. James Lovell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700844057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell works at
Dr. Lovell has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.